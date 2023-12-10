Matthews scores twice, Samsonov makes 19 in Maple Leafs' 4-0 win over Predators

TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored twice, Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Nashville Predators 4-0 on Saturday night.

Samsonov has 11 NHL shutouts. He got the start after Joseph Woll sprained an ankle Thursday night in a 4-3 victory in Ottawa.

David Kampf and Noah Gregor, into an empty net, also scored to help Toronto improve to 14-6-4. William Nylander added two assists, and John Tavares had one for his 998th career point.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 33 shots for Nashville. The Predators had won three in a row and nine of 11.

Kampf opened the scoring with 5:45 left in the second period when he took a pass from Conor Timmins, split two defenders and roofed a shot for his third goal of the season

Matthews doubled that lead with 2:03 left in the period when Lankinen could only get a piece of William Nylander’s pass on a give-and-go off the rush.

Matthews added his 18th of the season with 3:11 left in the game. Gregor added the empty-netter with Toronto killing a penalty with under two minutes to go.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf (64) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with defenseman Maxime Lajoie (48) and forward Nicholas Robertson (89) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Toronto. Credit: AP/Nathan Denette

Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe delivered a huge hit on Luke Evangelista in the third and then dropped the gloves with Kiefer Sherwood.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Montreal on Sunday night.

Maple Leafs: At New York Islanders on Monday night.