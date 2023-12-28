Drake Batherson scores twice, Senators rally to beat Maple Leafs 4-2

TORONTO — Drake Batherson scored twice and the Ottawa Senators overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Wednesday night for their second straight victory.

Parker Kelly and Brady Tkachuk also scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves to help Ottawa improve to 13-17-0. The Senators are 2-1-0 against the Maple Leafs this season.

Matthew Knies and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Toronto and Martin Jones stopped 26 shots. The Maple Leafs fell to 17-9-6.

Knies opened the scoring 5:41 into the first period, tipping a low point shot from Auston Matthews. Bertuzzi made it 2-0 seconds later, tipping in a cross-ice pass from Morgan Rielly.

Kelly cut into the deficit 10:17 into the second with a short-handed goal. After Josh Norris' high-sticking penalty 41 seconds earlier gave Toronto the power play, Kelly blasted home a one-timer from Claude Giroux on a 2-on-1 break.

Batherson tied it off Tim Stutzle's miss with 5:35 left in the second period.

Batherson put Ottawa ahead 3:44 into the third period. He beat Jones from behind the goal line with a shot that bounced off the netminder’s left shoulder.

Ottawa Senators' Drake Batherson, second right, celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with teammates Jakob Chychrun, left to right, Vladimir Tarasenko and Tim Stutzle during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 in Toronto. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Tkachuk added an empty-netter with 2:27 remaining.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host New Jersey on Friday night.

Maple Leafs: At Columbus on Friday night.