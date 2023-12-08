Granlund scores in OT, Sharks rally to spoil Kane's Red Wings debut, 6-5

DETROIT — Mikael Granlund scored 37 seconds into overtime and San Jose spoiled Patrick Kane’s Detroit debut, overcoming a four-goal deficit to beat the Red Wings 6-5 on Thursday night.

Nico Sturm and Tomas Hertl each scored twice for San Jose. Hertl, who has five goals in the last two games, and Fabian Zetterlund had the Sharks’ first two short-handed goals of the season.

Hertl tied it with 1:29 left on a rebound after San Jose pulled its goaltender for an extra skater.

The teams traded three-goal outbusts during a 3:01 span of the second period. That just missed the NHL record for the shortest span of six goals. Washington and Quebec scored six in exactly three minutes on Feb. 22, 1981.

The 35-year-old Kane, a nine-time All-Star who signed a one-year contract with Detroit on Nov. 28, didn't record a point. He hit the post early in the third period.

Kane had his right hip surgically repaired six months ago and is shooting to become the third NHL player to come back from the invasive procedure.

Michael Rasmussen scored two goals in a 13-second span. Klim Kostin, Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin also scored for the Red Wings.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) plays against the San Jose Sharks in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Kostin scored the game's first goal midway through the second period.

Detroit soon piled up three goals in a 49-second span to take a 4-0 lead. Rasmussen notched both of his goals on deflections, redirecting shots by Daniel Sprong and Ben Chiarot. Raymond completed the eruption with a shot from the slot.

San Jose scored three times in a 1:44 span to cut the Red Wings' lead to 4-3. Hertl and Zetterlund converted their short-anded goals on breakaways, and Sturm capped the flurry with 4:08 left in the period.

Sturm scored again in the final minute of the period, slipping the puck under Ville Husso's left pad, to tie it at 4. Detroit regained the lead when Larkin scored with 6:40 remaining.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Complete six-game trip at Vegas on Sunday night.

Red Wings: Host Ottawa on Saturday night