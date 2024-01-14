Marchment snaps tie, Stars score 3 in third to beat Blackhawks 3-1

CHICAGO — Mason Marchment scored with 5:06 left in regulation to snap a tie, and the Dallas Stars came back with three goals in the third period to top the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday night.

Closing in on a 2-on-1 break, Marchment fired in his 14th goal between Petr Mrazek's pads.

Matt Duchene scored for the third straight game, tying it 1-all early in the third on a power play, as Dallas won for the third time in four games. Joe Pavelski iced it with an empty-netter with 23 seconds left.

Boris Katchouk connected for sliding Chicago, which has lost three straight and eight of nine.

Scott Wedgewood started in goal for Dallas, stopping all 14 shots he faced before suffering a lower-body injury and being replaced by Jake Oettinger at 8:49 of the second period.

Oettinger blocked 21 of 22 shots in getting the win.

Mrazek made 27 saves. The Blackhawks were stunned at Winnipeg on Thursday when the Jets scored twice in the final 3:29.

Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson (21) moves the puck against Chicago Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Paul Beaty

Oettinger, the Stars' top goalie, returned from missing 12 games with a lower-body injury in a 6-3 loss to Nashville on Friday in Dallas. Oettinger, who was hurt against Ottawa on Dec. 15, stopped 32 of 36 Predators shots on Friday before Nashville sealed it with two empty-netters.

Marchment improved to 3-0 against Chicago this season. He has four goals in those contests.

The injury-depleted Blackhawks got a boost with the return of top defenseman Seth Jones, who missed 15 games with a shoulder injury. Jones entered leading Chicago with 25:25 of ice time per game, a mark that’s fourth-best in the NHL.

The 29-year-old Jones hasn’t scored this year, but has 11 assists.

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Paul Beaty

The Stars swept a two-game set against the Blackhawks in Dallas on Dec. 29 and 31, winning 5-4 in overtime and 8-1.

The Blackhawks dominated the second period, outshooting Dallas 19-9 and taking a 1-0 lead.

Wedgewood was out of position after sliding to the left side of the crease to stop Philipp Kurashev’s close-in attempt. Then Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter blocked Taylor Raddysh’s shot that was headed into an open net 8:10 into the period.

Oettinger replaced Wedgewood 39 seconds later.

Katchouk finally opened the scoring with 7:04 left in the second, pushing in a rebound. Oettinger stopped Zach Sanford on a breakaway with a pad save, but Katchouk followed through for his fourth goal.

Duchene tied it 1-all with a screened power-play goal 2:32 into the third. With Jamie Benn in front of Mrazek at the edge of the crease, Duchene's shot from inside the left point struck Mrazek and trickled in.

UP NEXT:

Stars: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Blackhawks: Host San Jose on Tuesday.