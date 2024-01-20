Wild score 5 power-play goals on the way to beating Panthers 6-4

SUNRISE, Fla. — Kirill Kaprizov scored two of Minnesota's five power-play goals, Ryan Hartman also had two goals, and the Wild beat the slumping Florida Panthers 6-4 on Friday night.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello also had power-play goals for the Wild. Brock Faber had three assists and Matt Boldy had two. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 10 of 11 shots he faced before leaving due to an injury with 9:28 left in the second period. Filip Gustavsson came on and finished with 25 saves to get the win.

Aaron Ekblad, Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell and Gustav Forsling scored for Florida, which lost its fourth straight for the first time this season. The Panthers were again without captain Aleksander Barkov, who missed his second consecutive game with a lower-body injury.

Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled at the same time Fleury left, allowing four goals on 14 shots. Anthony Stolarz had nine saves in relief.

The five power-play goals allowed tied a Panthers record, done three times previously -- the last in 2006. It also matched the most by any team in the NHL this season; Dallas scored five on the way to beating Minnesota 8-3 on Nov. 12.

Florida's Sam Reinhart was held off the scoresheet, snapping two streaks. His Florida-record streak of eight consecutive games with a goal ended, as did his streak of eight straight games with a goal on special teams.

The Wild came into the night with five power-play goals previously this month, going 5 for 28 with the man advantage over nine games. The finished 5 for 6 against the Panthers.

Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) skates with the puck as Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

UP NEXT

Wild: At Carolina on Sunday.

Panthers: At Nashville on Monday night.