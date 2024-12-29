Alex Ovechkin returns for Capitals against Maple Leafs

TORONTO — Alex Ovechkin returned to the Washington Capitals’ lineup Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, sitting 27 goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky’s career mark of 894.

Ovechkin, 39, had a resurgent start to the season with a league-leading 15 goals in 18 games before he fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18.

Now, he returns with 47 regular-season games remaining to catch Gretzky.

Still, the surprising Capitals have thrived without their captain.

After Ovechkin fueled Washington’s fast start to the season, his teammates have kept it going with a 10-5-1 record in 16 games without him.

Despite predictions of both Ovechkin’s and the Capitals’ downfall this season, coach Spencer Carbery has the club second in the Metropolitan Division with 48 points and a 23-9-2 record.

The first-place New Jersey Devils have 51 points but have played four more games than the Capitals.