Utah Hockey Club signs Alexander Kerfoot and Ian Cole to 1-year, $3 million contract extensions

Utah Hockey Club's Alexander Kerfoot (15) moves the puck in...

Utah Hockey Club's Alexander Kerfoot (15) moves the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes' Jackson Blake (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Karl B DeBlaker

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club signed forward Alexander Kerfoot and defenseman Ian Cole to a one-year, $3 million contract extensions Wednesday.

Kerfoot has seven goals and nine assists in 61 games this season. The 30-year-old former Harvard player has 94 goals and 186 assists in 585 career NHL games with Colorado, Toronto, Arizona and Utah.

One of the team’s rotating alternate captains, Kerfoot has played 406 consecutive games dating to Nov. 30, 2019, the fourth-longest active ironman streak in the NHL.

Cole has a goal and 12 assists in 61 games this season. The 36-year-old former Notre Dame player has 35 goals and 171 assists in 887 career games with St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Colorado, Minnesota, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Vancouver and Utah. He has appeared in 129 playoff games, helping the Penguins win titles in 2016 and 2017.

