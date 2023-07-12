SportsHockey

American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

By The Associated Press

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Rockford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at Laval, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Henderson at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 1:05 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, noon

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

