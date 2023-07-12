American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 5 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m.
2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition at San Jose, Calif.
2024 AHL All-Star Challenge at San Jose, Calif.
San Diego at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, noon
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Laval at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.
Hershey at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, noon
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 27-
San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
