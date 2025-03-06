Ducks goalie John Gibson leaves game in Vancouver after collision with Drew O'Connor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Anaheim goalie John Gibson left the Ducks’ game against Vancouver on Wednesday night in the second period after Canucks winger Drew O’Connor crashed into him in the crease.

Both players tumbled awkwardly into the net, with Gibson staying down on the ice for several minutes before getting up slowly and leaving the ice with help. O’Connor was given a goaltender interference penalty, and Lukas Dostal came on in relief of Gibson.

Gibson made a spectacular save just over a minute into the game when Brock Boeser blasted a shot off that sent the puck ticking up and off of the goalie's left pad. Gibson twisted his arm behind his back and snatched the puck with his glove.