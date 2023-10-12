Andrew Mangiapane has 2 goals and an assist, Flames beat Jets 5-3 in opener

CALGARY, Alberta — Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and an assist and the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Wednesday night in their season opener.

Elias Lindholm added a goal and two assists, defensemen Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves.

Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo scored for Winnipeg, with Connor Hellebuyck stopping 17 shots.

Winnipeg outshot Calgary 28-14 after two periods, but trailed 3-2.

Scheifele tied it with 5:42 left in the third period, but Lindholm put the Flames back in from with 1:32 to go when he was fed by Mangiapane from behind the net. Mangiapane added an empty-netter.

Calgary Flames assistant coach Dan Lamber looks to the scoreboard during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. Credit: AP/Jeff McIntosh

