Artturi Lehkonen taken to a hospital for further evaluation after head-first collision into boards

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen was taken to a hospital for further evaluation after going head-first into the boards in the second period against Seattle on Thursday night.

Lehkonen had to be helped off the ice by trainers following a collision with Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak near the corner.

The Avalanche announced that Lehkonen was “alert, responsive and has full movement.”

The 28-year-old Lehkonen has three goals and five assists this season. He was acquired from Montreal in March 2022 and was instrumental in helping the Avalanche hoist the Stanley Cup that season.