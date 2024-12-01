Maple Leafs' captain Auston Matthews returns after missing 9 games

TAMPA, Fla. — Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews returned to the lineup Saturday night after missing nine games due to an upper-body injury.

Matthews was activated off injured reserve prior to the Maple Leafs game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and picked up an assist on Matthew Knies’ first-period goal. Matthews last played on Nov. 3 against Minnesota.

Toronto had a record of 7-2 without Matthews.

Prior to the injury, Matthews had five goals and six assists in 13 games. Though he was listed as day-to-day by the team throughout the process, it was revealed that he recently spent time in Germany working with a specialist to try to prevent the injury from recurring once he was back on the ice.

Matthews has already been named to the Team USA roster for the Four Nations Faceoff, which will be held in February.