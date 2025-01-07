Australia pulls out of hosting ice hockey tournament featuring Israel citing safety concerns

SYDNEY — Australia’s ice hockey federation has pulled out of hosting a lower-tier men's world championship event featuring Israel's national team, citing security concerns.

The decision came after a recent rise in antisemitic attacks in Australia and created backlash from Jewish groups and a debate about whether the country was capable of hosting events that could spark protests.

Ice Hockey Australia did not directly name Israel in its announcement. But local media quoted an email sent from IHA to the International Ice Hockey Federation saying it could not host the tournament in Melbourne as planned because of safety concerns due to Israel's participation.

“The decision was primarily made to ensure the safety and security of athletes, volunteers, spectators, and other participants,” Ice Hockey Australia said in a statement. “IHA does not shy away from making this decision with safety at the forefront. IHA is not in a position to comment on global issues outside the sport of ice hockey and did not intend for an internal email to be shared broadly."

It said police and participating venues were consulted about the decision.

Ice hockey is a minor sport in Australia but the decision still caused a national debate, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese asked about it on the “Today” TV program.

“This is a decision made by Ice Hockey Australia. They’re not a body, I’ve got to say, I’m familiar with and it’s not a sport I’m familiar with, like most Australians,” Albanese said. “But we should be opposed, and are, as a country to any form of racism, but particularly to antisemitism.”

The tournament, a Division II Group A event for lower-ranked teams, is also set to include Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Serbia and the United Arab Emirates.

The IIHF did not respond to a request for comment but the IHA said it expected the world governing body to find a different host for the April 27-May 3 tournament.

A Division II Group B tournament is scheduled in New Zealand on the same dates.

Australia has witnessed an increase in antisemitic incidents following the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 and the subsequent military assault on Gaza by the Israeli armed forces.

In December, a car was torched and houses were graffitied with anti-Israel slogans in Sydney after federal police established a task force to investigate increasing incidents of antisemitic crime across Australia.

Alex Ryvchin, the co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, said pulling out of hosting a sporting event with Israel sends the wrong message.

“(Sport) has long been a field where the anti-Israel elements in society and in the world try to drive a wedge between Israelis and the rest of the world,” Ryvchin told Sky News Australia. “What is surprising is that the decision-makers have chosen to bow for that extremism.”