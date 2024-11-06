SportsHockey

Avalanche D Cale Makar 'tweaked something' and left the game against Seattle, Bednar says

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is congratulated as he passes...

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

DENVER — Colorado star defenseman Cale Makar left the Avalanche's 6-3 victory over Seattle in the middle of the second period with an undisclosed injury and returned for less that 30 seconds in the final period on Tuesday night.

During his postgame news conference, coach Jared Bednar did not immediately address the nature of Makar's injury.

“He tweaked something late in the second. He wasn't able to continue,” Bednar said.

Makar, a former Norris Trophy winner, had a pair of assists before he left the game. He stretched his season opening point streak to 13 games, tying his career long point streak set from Feb. 13-22, 2022.

Entering the night, Makar was tied for the league lead with 21 points.

