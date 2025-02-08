Necas scores tiebreaking goal in 3rd period as Avalanche beat Oilers 5-4

EDMONTON, Alberta — Martin Necas scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Friday night.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, and Artturi Lehkonen also scored to hel the Avalanche win for the fourth time in five games. Mackenzie Blackwood had 23 saves.

Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry each had two goals for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game win streak. Stuart Skinner started and gave up three goals on 12 shots in the first period. Calvin Pickard came on to start the second period and had 17 saves the rest of the way.

The two teams combined for four goals in a 2:34 span midway through the first period. Lehkonen then gave the Avalanche the lead with 1:52 to go in the period.

Makar had a short-handed goal at 6:39 of the second for a 4-2 lead, but Perry got the Oilers back within one with a power-play goal 1:09 later and Draisaitl tied it with 4:01 left in the period.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Makar leads all NHL defensemen in goals (22) and points (63) and is on pace for career years in both.

Oilers: Perry has six goals in his last nine games. The 39-year-old veteran has 12 goals in 54 games this season, equaling the 12 goals in 54 games he had last season with Chicago and Edmonton.

Colorado Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta (94), Nathan MacKinnon (29) and Martin Necas (88) celebrate after a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Credit: AP/JASON FRANSON

Key moment

Colorado took a 5-4 lead with 4:22 left as Pickard made a big stop on MacKinnon, but he tracked down his own rebound and sent it across to Necas, who snapped home his 20th of the season.

Key stat

Draisaitl scored his league-leading 40th goal of the season, becoming the fourth active player in the NHL to have at least six seasons with 40 goals. He is third in Oilers franchise history with the six 40-goal campaigns, behind Wayne Gretzky (nine) and Jari Kurri (seven).

Up Next

Both teams are off for the 4 Nations Face-off break. Avalanche visit Nashville on Feb. 22, and Oilers play at Philadelphia.