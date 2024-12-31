Bedard takes center stage when the Blackhawks face the Blues in the Winter Classic

CHICAGO — Connor Bedard practiced with the Chicago Blackhawks right in the middle of Wrigley Field. He skated with his parents and his sister.

The moment was not lost on the 19-year-old center.

“It's one of the coolest experiences of my life so far,” Bedard said, “and obviously the game hasn't even started yet. So I'm looking forward to it.”

The wait ends Tuesday, when the Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues in the 16th edition of the Winter Classic. It's the second go-round for Wrigley after the home of baseball's Chicago Cubs also hosted the game in 2009, and it's the first rematch in the history of the event.

Bedard is playing in his first showcase game since he was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. He was selected for the All-Star Game as a rookie, but he was sidelined by a broken jaw.

He is by far the most famous player in a largely anonymous Winter Classic. While he is used to the attention by now — Bedard was closely watched throughout his first NHL season — he realizes all the ways this game is different.

“Playing outside, playing at Wrigley here, and getting that different experience — that’s what excites me,” he said Monday. “It’s not really about people tuning in, but that’s obviously great for us. To have more people in the crowd, it’s going to be an exciting atmosphere.”

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, second from right, skates during practice on the day before the NHL Winter Classic outdoor hockey game featuring the Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Erin Hooley

Bedard's arrival at the Winter Classic is also the NHL's first outdoor game between two teams that made an in-season coaching change.

St. Louis is 8-5-3 since Jim Montgomery replaced Drew Bannister on Nov. 24. Montgomery was out of work for five days after he was fired 20 games into his third season with the Boston Bruins.

“He brings a great energy around the locker room,” said goaltender Jordan Binnington, who has a Winter Classic mask that has sketches of former St. Louis Cardinals stars Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.

The 55-year-old Montgomery has some experience with outdoor games. He coached the Bruins to a 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh in the 2023 Winter Classic at Boston's Fenway Park.

Montgomery also has some players who know a little something about playing outdoors. Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists in a 6-4 victory at Minnesota's Target Field in the 2022 Winter Classic. St. Louis forward Brandon Saad is playing in his sixth outdoor game, including three with Chicago.

Kyrou's first outdoor NHL game was a frigid one. The forecast for Tuesday is for temperatures in the high-30s, but rain is a concern.

“It's a pretty awesome stadium,” Kyrou said after the Blues practiced at Wrigley. “I'm sure it's going to be super packed tomorrow, and it'll be a crazy atmosphere. So we're all looking forward to it.”

Chicago is playing outdoors for an NHL-record seventh time. It lost 4-1 to St. Louis in the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.

But it's also the first outdoors game for the Blackhawks since 2019 — a sign of hard times for the franchise after a long run of success that included three Stanley Cup titles.

Chicago is 4-7-0 under interim coach Anders Sorensen, who replaced the fired Luke Richardson on Dec. 5. It heads into the Winter Classic on a four-game losing streak.

“I think the biggest thing we talked about today was just, hey, the outcome last couple games is not what we want, but let’s try to enjoy where we are right now, and then take it for the experience and enjoy it,” Sorensen said. “And then put our best foot forward tomorrow.”

While the Blackhawks continue to struggle, Bedard has found his form since the coaching change. Shaking off a 12-game scoring drought, he has seven goals and 10 assists in his last 16 games.

“I don’t know if I’ve been on a run,” Bedard said. “I’m playing obviously decent and you have a little stretch. This is more what I am as a player. It’s about how much I’m creating and how many plays I’m making, and I feel like I’ve been doing that pretty well.”