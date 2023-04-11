Blackhawks agree to 3-year contract with G Drew Commesso

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with goaltender Drew Commesso.

The team announced the entry-level deal on Tuesday. It runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $925,000 salary-cap hit.

The 20-year-old Commesso was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2020 draft. He appeared in 34 games with Boston University this season, going 24-8-0 with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

The Blackhawks said Commesso will report to Rockford of the American Hockey League on a PTO.

The team also announced that longtime athletic trainer Mike Gapski is retiring after this season. Gapski, who turned 65 on Monday, spent 36 seasons with the Blackhawks. He is the longest-tenured trainer for a single team in NHL history.