Ryan Donato scores twice in the Blackhawks' 6-3 victory over the Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Donato had two goals and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks ended a five-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and two assists and Lukas Reichel, Wyatt Kaiser and Patrick Marron also scored. Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves.

Leo Carlsson scored twice, and Jackson LaCombe added a goal for the Ducks, who saw their five-game home winning streak end. John Gibson made 18 saves in his return from an upper-body injury.

After a scoreless first period, the teams combined for five second-period goals.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: After Seth Jones was traded to Florida earlier in the day, a quiet first period turned into a six-goal eruption over the final two periods.

Ducks: Entering with an 8-1-1 home record since Dec. 29, it was a disappointing stumble for Anaheim against a team near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Key moment

Immediately after Chicago killed a penalty early in the third period, Reichel broke free on a breakaway to give the Blackhawks a two-goal lead with just over 15 minutes remaining.

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser shoots and scores during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. Credit: AP/William Liang

Key stat

Teravainen not only is on a four-game points streak (two goals, four assists), he has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his last four games against the Ducks.

Up next

The Blackhawks host Los Angeles on Monday night, while the Ducks are at Edmonton on Tuesday night.