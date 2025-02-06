SportsHockey

Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson to miss at least a couple games with high ankle sprain

Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson (16) leaves the ice toward...

Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson (16) leaves the ice toward the team's dressing room after an injury during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson will be sidelined for a “couple games” with a high ankle sprain, interim coach Anders Sorensen said Thursday.

Dickinson will get more tests Friday after leaving the Blackhawks' latest loss with an injured left leg.

“He'll miss the next couple games, then we'll see where we're at,” said Sorensen, who sounded more hopeful than after Wednesday night's 4-3 overtime loss to Edmonton.

Dickinson’s leg got pinned underneath him after colliding with Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin early in the second period, and one of the Blackhawks' best all-around players wore a boot on his lower left leg as he left the locker room after the game.

The 29-year-old Dickinson has seven goals and nine assists in 53 games in his third season with the Blackhawks. Dickinson, who had a career-high 22 goals last year, also is one of the team’s best penalty killers.

The last-place Blackhawks dropped to 4-12-4 in their last 20 games. They host Nashville on Friday night.

