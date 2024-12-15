Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek expected to skate on Monday as he works his way back from a groin injury

CHICAGO — Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek is expected to skate on Monday as he works his way back from a left groin injury.

The 32-year-old Mrazek was placed on injured reserve last weekend. He is 7-11-1 with a 2.83 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 20 games this season.

Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen also said defenseman Seth Jones skated before Sunday's game against the New York Islanders. Sorensen said he thinks Jones also was on the ice on Saturday for a short period.

Jones, 30, was placed on IR on Nov. 16 with a right foot injury. He played in each of Chicago’s first 17 games, averaging more than 25 1/2 minutes of ice time.

Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno was scratched for the matchup with the Islanders because of an illness. Teuvo Teravainen moved into Foligno's spot on the team's lines, and Joey Anderson was inserted into the lineup.

Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser was a healthy scratch. He was replaced by Louis Crevier.

“Just a little reset,” Sorensen said. “Did some good things, some things we have to clean up and I want to get Crevs back in as well.”