Bedard scores early but McDavid gets 2 assists to lead Oilers past Blackhawks 4-1 for 8th straight

Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard (98) and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid...

Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard (98) and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid battle during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday Dec. 12, 2023. Credit: AP/Jason Franson

By The Associated Press

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had two assists and the streaking Edmonton Oilers overcame an early goal by rookie Connor Bedard to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Tuesday night in the first NHL matchup between the young stars.

Sam Gagner had a goal and an assist in the highly anticipated Clash of the Connors, helping the Oilers (13-12-1) win their eighth game in a row. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman also scored for Edmonton, and Evan Bouchard added a pair of assists.

Bedard gave the Blackhawks (9-18-1) a 1-0 lead with his 12th goal 3:21 into the first period, but Chicago lost its seventh consecutive road game.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Oilers: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday in the fifth game of a six-game homestand.

