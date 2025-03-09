Stamkos finishes 14th career hat trick in OT to give Predators 3-2 win over Blackhawks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Steven Stamkos scored at 2:39 of overtime to complete his 14th career hat trick and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Justus Annunen finished with 17 saves as the Predators got their third straight win.

Ilya Mikheyev and Alex Vlasic scored for the Blackhawks, who were 3-0-1 in their last four games. Arvid Soderblom had 38 saves.

Vlasic gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead 1:56 into the second period.

Chicago's Alec Martinez was sent off for high-sticking 25 seconds later, and Stamkos tied the score just 15 seconds into the power play.

Stamkos put the Predators ahead nearly 10 minutes later.

Mikheyev tied it with 7:38 left in regulation.

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic (72) collides into Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Ian Maule

Takeaways

Predators: Nashville has won six of its last 10.

Blackhawks: Chicago played its third straight overtime game and lost for the seventh time in its last10 games (3-4-3).

Key moment

Stamkos ended the game with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a no-look pass from Fedor Svechkov midway through overtime. It was his first hat trick since signing with the Predators in the offseason.

Key stat

The Predators outshot the Blackhawks 41-19.

Up Next

Blackhawks visit Colorado on Monday, and Predators play at San Jose on Tuesday.

