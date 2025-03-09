SportsHockey

Stamkos finishes 14th career hat trick in OT to give Predators 3-2 win over Blackhawks

Nashville Predators congratulate each other after an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/John Amis

By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Steven Stamkos scored at 2:39 of overtime to complete his 14th career hat trick and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Justus Annunen finished with 17 saves as the Predators got their third straight win.

Ilya Mikheyev and Alex Vlasic scored for the Blackhawks, who were 3-0-1 in their last four games. Arvid Soderblom had 38 saves.

Vlasic gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead 1:56 into the second period.

Chicago's Alec Martinez was sent off for high-sticking 25 seconds later, and Stamkos tied the score just 15 seconds into the power play.

Stamkos put the Predators ahead nearly 10 minutes later.

Mikheyev tied it with 7:38 left in regulation.

Takeaways

Predators: Nashville has won six of its last 10.

Blackhawks: Chicago played its third straight overtime game and lost for the seventh time in its last10 games (3-4-3).

Key moment

Stamkos ended the game with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a no-look pass from Fedor Svechkov midway through overtime. It was his first hat trick since signing with the Predators in the offseason.

Key stat

The Predators outshot the Blackhawks 41-19.

Up Next

Blackhawks visit Colorado on Monday, and Predators play at San Jose on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

