Tuch scores hat trick, Sabres beat Blackhawks 6-2 for 2nd straight win after 13-game skid

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alex Tuch scored a hat trick for the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn each had a goal and an assist in the first period. The Sabres also got goals from Zach Benson and Tuch to build a 4-0 lead, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen needed to make just two of his 15 saves in the opening period.

Tuch scored twice in the third period after Seth Jones cut the Sabres' lead to 4-2

Buffalo’s victory was its second in a row following a 13-game winless streak (0-10-3) that briefly put the Sabres below the Blackhawks for the worst record in the NHL.

Rasmus Dahlin had two assists after tallying four in Buffalo’s 7-1 win against the New York Islanders on Monday.

Tyler Bertuzzi had the other goal for Chicago. Goaltender Petr Mrazek was pulled after allowing four goals on 11 shots in the first period. Backup Arvid Soderblom made 22 saves.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: Dropped to 5-14-2 on the road after going winless on a three-game trip. They have now lost five consecutive away games with a three-game home win streak in between. Chicago plays 11 of its next 13 games at home

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson, front right, celebrates after his goal with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. Credit: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Sabres: Consecutive blowout wins have restored some confidence and eased fan discontent after the third-longest skid in team history.

Key moment

Cozens set up Quinn’s one-timer on a rush 15 seconds after Tuch’s tip-in to make it 3-0 within the opening 13 minutes.

Key stat

The Blackhawks trailed by three goals before recording a shot on net at 13:11 into the first.

Up next

The Blackhawks host the Dallas Stars on Sunday before playing the St. Louis Blues in the NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The Sabres visit St. Louis on Sunday.