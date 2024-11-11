Ducks end four-game skid with 4-2 victory over Blue Jackets in John Gibson's return

ANAHEIM, Calif. — John Gibson made 38 saves, Brett Leason and Jackson LaCombe each scored their first goals of the season and the Anaheim Ducks ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

Gibson made his season debut after having an emergency appendectomy in September.

The Ducks got off to a fast start when Leason scored 3:13 into the game off a feed from Cutter Gauthier.

Columbus tied it late in the first period when Yegor Chinakhov scored his fourth goal of the season. Anaheim grabbed a 2-1 lead at 4:22 of the second period when LaCombe converted off a loose puck.

Leo Carlsson scored for the Ducks with 9:40 left in the game, but the Blue Jackets moved back within a goal on a shot from the slot by Kirill Marchenko with 3:03 left.

Isac Lundestrom scored into an empty net to put the game away.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Jack Johnson played in his 1,200th career NHL game, while Zach Werenski became the fourth defenseman to play in 500 career games with Columbus. Werenski assisted Chinakhov's goal

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, right, stops a shot with Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger (4) and Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas (7) nearby during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Alex Gallardo

Ducks: The veteran Gibson showed little rust in his season debut, starting off with a win. Gibson is in his 12th season with Anaheim and last had a winning record in the 2018-19 season.

Key moment

The Ducks took the lead for good early in the second period after LaCombe scored a rebound off the stick of teammate Troy Terry.

Key stat

The Ducks were giving up an average of four goals per game during their four-game losing streak before they delivered a much-needed standout defensive performance.

Up next

Columbus plays at Seattle on Tuesday, while the Ducks are home against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.