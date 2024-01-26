Texier gets 1st short-handed goal of season for Blue Jackets in 5-2 win over slumping Flames

CALGARY, Alberta — Alexandre Texier scored Columbus' first short-handed goal this season and the Blue Jackets beat the skidding Calgary Flames 5-2 on Thursday night.

Yegor Chinakhov, Damon Severson, Dmitri Voronkov and Adam Fantilli, into an empty net, also scored for Columbus (15-23-9). The Blue Jackets improved to 4-2-2 in their last eight road games.

“Not every night’s going to be pretty, not every play is going to be perfect, and we get that,” Severson said. “I felt we were engaged for the most part and we didn’t sit back.”

MacKenzie Weegar and Connor Zary each had a goal for the Flames (21-22-5), who have lost four straight — all at home.

“It’s unacceptable. Four straight losses at home when you’re trying to make the playoffs,” defenseman Chris Tanev said.

Daniil Tarasov made 28 saves in the win. Jacob Markstrom stopped 27 shots for Calgary.

“Guys played really good in the second. This gave us the chance to win in the third period,” Tarasov said.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov (59) scores on Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta. Credit: AP/Jeff McIntosh

With the score tied 2-all in the second, Calgary got the game’s first power play when Severson was whistled for high-sticking at 5:21.

But the Flames’ 30th-ranked power play failed to take advantage, and the Blue Jackets scored instead. They were the only NHL team without a short-handed goal this season.

“Our penalty kill is more dangerous than our power play right now, and that’s not a good thing,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said.

Texier burst down right wing with the puck on a 2-on-1, and his initial shot hit the post. But as Markstrom looked over his right shoulder for the rebound, the puck came back out over his left shoulder and right to Texier, who buried his seventh goal of the season.

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Daniil Tarasov (40) gets caught up with Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund (11) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta. Credit: AP/Jeff McIntosh

“It doesn’t happen really often, those bounces, but when you get the chance you have to put it in,” Texier said.

Jonathan Huberdeau was given a boarding major and game misconduct at 11:28 of the third when he drilled Jack Roslovic headfirst into the boards, bloodying his face. Columbus took advantage of the extended 5-on-4 with Voronkov’s goal at 13:43 that made it 4-2.

“We’re missing a little bit of energy I find at times in games,” Flames captain Mikael Backlund said. “We’ve got to play with a lot of energy and pace and when we don’t, that’s when teams take advantage of us.”

KYLINGTON RETURNS

After missing more than a season and a half on a mental health leave, Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington played his first NHL game since May 26, 2022. The crowd gave him a standing ovation when he was introduced in the starting lineup.

“It’s touching, for sure. It really is,” the 26-year-old Swede said. “This was nothing I could ever expect. When you see people writing to you, people cheering for you, applauding you, it really touches you in a way I wasn’t expecting. So it means a lot.”

NOTES: Weegar has goals in three straight games for the first time in his career. ... Calgary lost LW A.J. Greer halfway through the second period when he injured his left leg. Greer collapsed to the ice after hitting the boards, clutching at his leg. He had to be helped off the ice.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Flames: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, wrapping up a six-game homestand.