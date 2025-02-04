Blue Jackets overcome injuries, skids and Gaudreau's death to climb into playoff contention

BUFFALO, N.Y. — No stranger to adversity this season, Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason began chuckling even before the question regarding potential lineup changes could be completed.

“There’s a few, yeah, too many to talk about,” Evason said Tuesday, as the Blue Jackets prepared to face Buffalo minus three more players in star defenseman Zach Werenski (undisclosed), forward Kirill Marchenko (broken jaw) and defenseman Dante Fabbro (upper body). “So yeah, there’ll be some changes. But I’m not going to go over all of them.”

Worrisome as it might be for any team to be missing it’s two leading scorers in Werenski (57 points) and Marchenko (55 points), the situation is hardly a new one for Evason and the Blue Jackets.

“Yeah, what’s the matter, right?” Evason said. “We expect our team to handle it the same as they’ve handled it with calm and professionalism and work ethic.”

Remarkable as it may sound in a season that began with the Blue Jackets mourning the deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in August, followed by injuries to several key players, including captain Boone Jenner in October, Columbus finds itself in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race.

“I’d be foolin’ if I thought we’d be at this point of the season with everything that transpired with our franchise,” general manager Don Waddell told The Associated Press. “I give the leadership group of our team so much credit for bringing this group together because it could’ve went one of two ways — and it’s gone the best it could.”

At 26-20-7, the Blue Jackets entered Monday holding the East’s eighth and final playoff berth and one win shy of last season's win total.

Columbus Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason, center top, watches his team during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Paul Vernon

They’ve climbed into contention by enjoying a 14-5-2 run that followed a 1-6-2 skid. Aside from Jenner, who has resumed practicing, the Blue Jackets are also missing key players in forward Sean Monahan (wrist) and defenseman Erik Gudbranson (shoulder), with both not expected back until March.

On a team that ranks eighth in the NHL with 173 goals — tying a franchise mark through 53 games — and 27th with 175 goals allowed, the Blue Jackets’ success has hinged on a lunch-pail work ethic and a roster featuring a mix of youth and veteran journeymen.

“We know that there were low expectations for us,” said defenseman Jack Johnson, a 19-year NHL veteran who is back for his second stint in Columbus. “So for better or worse, we’re playing with no pressure. We’re going out, we’re working hard. Everyone does their job and having some fun doing it.”

Galvanizing the Blue Jackets is the memory of Gaudreau, who was bicycling with his brother in rural New Jersey when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver.

Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli, center, celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/John Locher

“I think it brought us closer together,” forward Adam Fantilli said.

Fantilli, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft, has overcome a slow start to the season to score eight goals and 15 points in his past 14 outings, coinciding with Monahan’s injury. Kent Johnson, the No. 5 pick in the 2021 draft, has 15 goals — one short of a career high — and 34 points.

“We fought through games that people didn’t think we’d win," defenseman Jordan Harris said. "We fought through injuries, obviously, Johnny and Matthew. It’s shown up time and time again that we’re able to push through that.”

The Blue Jackets are a modest 10-3-7 in one-goal games overall, but 6-1 in their past seven. They’re also tough to beat late in going a combined 23-3-6 when tied or leading through two periods.

“You’ve got to give them a lot of credit for getting themselves in the right place with what happened,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said of the Blue Jackets. “I think everybody in that franchise deserves a lot of credit.”

Evason is maintaining a narrow focus.

“We’re playing every game to try to win a hockey game, simple as that,” he said. “Every team’s dealt with adversity. Every team’s dealt with situations where they’ve got to overcome things.”

True as that might be, few teams have dealt with what Columbus has, with Evason reminded of that by the No. 13 patch stitched to his jacket in honor of Gaudreau.

“They’ve pulled together. They’ve stuck together. They’ve been a team. They’ve supported each other through a very difficult situation,” Evason said. “I’m very proud of the way the guys have handled every situation.”

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed.