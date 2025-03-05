Blue Jackets sign Mathieu Olivier to a 6-year, $18 million contract extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Mathieu Olivier to a long-term contract extension.

General manager Don Waddell announced Wednesday that Olivier signed a six-year deal worth $18 million. Olivier will count $3 million against the salary cap from when the agreement kicks in next NHL season through 2030-31.

Waddell has credited Olivier with being a big part of the Blue Jackets exceeding expectations and contending for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“I give (defenseman Zach) Werenski and Sean Monahan so much credit along with Mathieu Olivier because these guys have stepped up in the room when times need it,” Waddell told The Associated Press in a recent phone interview. “All three of them are true professionals. The young guys can learn from these kind of guys, their preparation for practice, their preparation for games.”

Olivier, who turned 28 on Feb. 11, has 21 points and leads the league with 11 fights in 61 games this season. He has skated in 233 regular-season and playoff games with the Nashville Predators and Columbus since making his NHL debut in 2019.

He is the only player born in Mississippi to make it to the NHL. Olivier was born in Biloxi while dad Simon was playing in the ECHL, and the family moved to Europe and other places, with Mathieu playing much of his advanced youth and junior hockey in Canada's province of Quebec.