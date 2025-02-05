Tuch scores 2 and Sabres beat Blue Jackets 3-2 to enjoy 1st 4-game winning streak in 2 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alex Tuch had two goals and an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night for their first four-game winning streak in more than two years.

Bowen Byram had a goal and an assist, and James Reimer stopped 28 shots to get his second win of the season and snap a five-game skid (0-4-1). Buffalo had not won four straight since a five-game run spanning Jan. 19-26, 2023.

Kent Johnson got his career-high-tying 16th goal, and Ivan Provorov also scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 18 shots.

Tuch put Buffalo ahead 2-1 with 7:43 left in the second period by getting his stick out to deflect Dennis Gilbert’s hard centering pass into the middle. Tuch scored again some six minutes later by deflecting in Rasmus Dahlin’s shot from the right point.

The Blue Jackets were without forward Kirill Marchenko (broken jaw) and defensemen Zach Werenski (undisclosed) and Dante Fabbro (upper body). The Sabres were without Tage Thompson (head), defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who was hurt during the morning practice.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Columbus looked tired closing a four-game road swing that included OT wins at Vegas and Utah.

Sabres: Buffalo held a team meeting Monday to discuss lack of response after New Jersey’s Stefan Noesen checked Thompson in the head on Sunday. The apparent response? Opened game against Columbus with Gilbert fighting Mathieu Olivier 3 seconds in.

Key moment

Byram opened the scoring converting a rebound in front 10:07 in and with Buffalo being outshot 7-0.

Key stat

The Blue Jackets’ loss at Buffalo was their first in regulation in nine outings (5-1-3), dating to a 3-1 loss on Jan. 11, 2018.

Up Next

Blue Jackets host Utah on Thursday, while Sabres visit Nashville on Saturday.