Schenn scores twice to lift Blues past Ducks 4-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Brayden Schenn scored twice to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

With the Blues leading 3-2, Schenn scored his second of the game on a wrister into an empty net with 1:47 left in the third period with an assist from Justin Faulk.

Zachary Bolduc and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for the Blues. Cam Fowler, playing his first game in Anaheim since he was traded to St. Louis in December, had two assists. Jordan Binnington made 20 saves.

Sam Colangelo, Frank Vatrano and Alex Killorn had goals for the Ducks. Lukas Dostal stopped 18 shots.

Key moment

The Ducks made it a one-goal game when they pulled Dostal for an extra skater and Killorn scored with 43 seconds remaining.

It appeared Anaheim tied it with a goal when time expired, but a video review showed there was no time left when the puck went in.

Key stat

The Blues won 55.3% of the faceoffs in the game.

St. Louis Blues center Zack Bolduc, left, celebrates with teammates after he scored during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. Credit: AP/Etienne Laurent

Up next

Blues play at Kings on Saturday, and Ducks host the New York Islanders on Sunday.

