Parayko scores twice, Broberg hurt as Blues beat Maple Leafs 4-2 in Berube's return to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Colton Parayko scored twice and Jordan Kyrou had a goal as the St. Louis Blues beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night to snap a three-game skid.

Pavel Buchnevich added an empty-net goal with 39 seconds remaining, and Jordan Binnington made 35 saves.

Mitch Marner and Steven Lorentz each scored their second goal of the season for the Maple Leafs in coach Craig Berube’s first game in St. Louis since being fired by the Blues on Dec. 12, 2023.

Berube guided St. Louis to the 2019 Stanley Cup title.

Parayko scored his second of the night and third this season 12:33 into the second period to give the Blues a 3-1 lead. Parayko’s first goal tied the score 1-all at 3:29 of the second.

Kyrou scored his third of the season on a centering feed that bounced off Jake McCabe’s skate 8:08 into the second to end a 10-game goal drought.

Joseph Woll, who grew up in a St. Louis suburb, made 20 saves for Toronto in his first career game at Enterprise Center.

St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55), left, and Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88), right, battle for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Connor Hamilton

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Dominated early after Marner’s goal, outshooting St. Louis 12-4 in the first period. But the Blues were able to capitalize when the Maple Leafs let up in the second.

Blues: Scored three goals for the first time since winning 5-1 at Toronto on Oct. 24.

Key Moment

Blues defenseman Philip Broberg left with a lower-body injury after Marner landed on his right ankle in a battle for the puck 7:02 into the second period. Broberg entered the game tied with Kyrou for the team lead with nine points (two goals, seven assists).

Key Stat

St. Louis won its fourth game against an Eastern Conference foe, second among Western Conference teams to Minnesota’s six wins.

St. Louis Blues' Philip Broberg (6) is assisted off the ice by teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Connor Hamilton

Up Next

Maple Leafs: Play at Minnesota to conclude a two-game trip Sunday.

Blues: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second game of a five-game homestand Tuesday night.