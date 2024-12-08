McDavid has goal and assist as Oilers beat Blues 4-2

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday night for their second straight win.

Corey Perry, Zach Hyman and Troy Stecher also scored, and Leon Draisaitl had two assists for the Oilers, who have won five of their last six. Stuart Skinner stopped 29 shots.

Dylan Holloway and Jake Neighbours had goals for the Blues, who snapped a two-game win streak. St. Louis also lost in regulation for the first time in six games (4-1-1) under coach Jim Montgomery. Jordan Binnington had 17 saves.

Takeaways

Blues: Defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Holloway returned to Edmonton for the first time since signing with St. Louis as restricted free agents. The cap-strapped Oilers were unable to match the offer sheets. Broberg (two goals, 10 assists) and Holloway (eight goals, eight assists) have already set career highs for goals, assists and points.

Oilers: After starting with 10 points in his first 11 games, McDavid has 27 points in his last 13 games. His second period assist was also his 123rd of the 2024 calendar year (including playoffs) matching Mario Lemieux’s highest total of his career in 1992. Only Wayne Gretzky has had more assists in a calendar year.

Key moment

The Oilers took a two-goal lead five minutes into the middle period as a clearing attempt by Broberg caromed off a teammate into the slot and McDavid picked it up and sent it through Binnington’s legs for his 13th goal of the season. It was McDavid’s 29th career unassisted goal.

Key stat

After a career-high 54 games last season, Hyman had three goals in his first 20 games this season. He now has three in two games since returning from a five-game absence due to injury to double his season total.

St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) and Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) battle for the puck during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, December 7, 2024. Credit: AP/JASON FRANSON

Up Next

Blues visit Vancouver to finish a four-game trip and Oilers host Tampa Bay on Tuesday.