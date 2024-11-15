Dahlin scores in overtime as the Sabres beat the Blues 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rasmus Dahlin scored 1:33 into overtime to lift the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-3 win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Alex Tuch and Ryan McLeod each had a goal and an assist in Buffalo's fourth win in five games. Zach Benson also scored, and Devon Levi made 24 stops.

Brandon Saad scored twice for St. Louis, which dropped to 0-3-1 in its last four games. Pavel Buchnevich also scored.

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington had 29 saves.

St. Louis had a 3-2 lead before Tuch scored with 7:03 remaining in regulation. Dahlin’s power-play goal in OT was his fourth of the season.

Takeaways

Blues: Saad had no goals and four assists in his previous nine games.

Sabres: Buffalo was without leading scorer Tage Thompson and starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen who are each day to day with health issues.

St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) is stick-checked by Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. Credit: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Key moment

Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist took a goaltender interference penalty in the final 30 seconds of the third period. The Sabres held onto the puck to get a full two minutes on the power play to start overtime.

Key stat

Benson has scored in three of five games since returning from an ankle injury on Nov. 5.

Up next

The Sabres begin a four-game trip in Philadelphia on Saturday, and the Blues continue a three-game trip in Boston on Saturday afternoon.