Boston 5, Los Angeles 2
First Period_1, Los Angeles, Danault 13 (Iafallo, Anderson), 16:04. Penalties_None.
Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 26 (McAvoy, Marchand), 6:26. 3, Boston, Marchand 11 (McAvoy), 8:47 (pp). 4, Los Angeles, Durzi 5 (Roy, Kopitar), 11:08. Penalties_Marchand, BOS (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 1:09; Lizotte, LA (Holding), 8:41; Frederic, BOS (Fighting), 12:31; Lemieux, LA (Fighting), 12:31.
Third Period_5, Boston, Frederic 8 (Carlo), 10:36. 6, Boston, Frederic 9 (Coyle, Foligno), 11:10. 7, Boston, Pastrnak 27, 17:33 (en). Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Boston 8-6-8_22. Los Angeles 6-15-8_29.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 1; Los Angeles 0 of 1.
Goalies_Boston, Swayman 8-3-3 (29 shots-27 saves). Los Angeles, Copley 9-2-0 (21-17).
A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:21.