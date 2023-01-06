Boston 5, Los Angeles 2

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Danault 13 (Iafallo, Anderson), 16:04. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 26 (McAvoy, Marchand), 6:26. 3, Boston, Marchand 11 (McAvoy), 8:47 (pp). 4, Los Angeles, Durzi 5 (Roy, Kopitar), 11:08. Penalties_Marchand, BOS (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 1:09; Lizotte, LA (Holding), 8:41; Frederic, BOS (Fighting), 12:31; Lemieux, LA (Fighting), 12:31.

Third Period_5, Boston, Frederic 8 (Carlo), 10:36. 6, Boston, Frederic 9 (Coyle, Foligno), 11:10. 7, Boston, Pastrnak 27, 17:33 (en). Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-6-8_22. Los Angeles 6-15-8_29.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 1; Los Angeles 0 of 1.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning.

By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.