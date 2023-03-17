Boyd scores twice, Coyotes beat Canucks 3-2

TEMPE, Ariz. — Travis Boyd scored twice, Ivan Prosvetov stopped 29 shots and the Arizona Coyotes stretched their points streak to six straight games with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Prosvetov helped the Coyotes withstand a string of early penalties in his second start this season and Boyd had his second multi-goal game this month after going five seasons without one.

Lawson Crouse also scored to to help stretch Arizona's home winning streak to five straight games. The Coyotes are 5-0-2 since losing to Carolina on March 3.

Vancouver's Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Kuzmenko scored for the second straight game. Thatcher Demko had 24 saves for the Canucks, who had their five-game winning streak end.

Prosvetov was sharp on short notice his first start of the season, turning away 39 shots in a win over Nashville on March 9 after learning he had been recalled from Tucson of the AHL just before noon.

The Russian rookie stood little chance of stopping the puck when Coyotes defenseman Michael Kesserling made a bad pass in his own end midway through the first period. Kuzmenko, the NHL's most accurate shooter at 27.3%, finished off the tic-tac-toe passing from Pettersson and Anthony Beauvillier just outside the crease.

The Coyotes gathered some steam after a penalty-filled first period, including Zack Kassian's game misconduct, and tied it on Boyd's wrister from the left circle with 30 seconds left.

Boyd scored on a power play in the second period, juking his way around Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers and slipping a shot between Demko's pads.

The Canucks committed another penalty early in the third period and Crouse cashed in, flipping in a sharp-angle shot over Demko's stick shoulder.

Vancouver turned up the pressure after that and Pettersson beat Prosvetov from the left circle to make it 3-2. Prosvetov made a couple of late saves after the Canucks pulled Demko for an extra attacker to preserve the win.

NOTES: Coyotes F Nick Schmaltz missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury. Vancouver signed F Aidan McDonough to a two-year, entry-level contract. He's spent the last four years at Northeastern and was drafted by the Canucks in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL draft. ... Arizona recalled F Bokondji Imama from Tucson.. ... Arizona's Clayton Keller had an assist on Boyd's second goal to extend his points streak to seven games (6-7-12).

UP NEXT

Vancouver: At Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Arizona: Hosts Chicago on Saturday night.

