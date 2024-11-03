Blues D Philip Broberg leaves game against Maple Leafs with lower body injury

ST. LOUIS — Blues defenseman Philip Broberg left Saturday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a lower body injury in the second period.

Broberg collided with Maple leafs forward Mitch Marner in a battle for the puck 8:08 into the period. Marner landed on Broberg's right leg, and Broberg was unable to put much weight on his leg as he was helped off the ice into the Blues locker room.

The team announced later in the period that Broberg would not return to the game. Blues coach Drew Bannister did not have an update on Broberg’s status after the Blues beat the Maple Leafs 4-2..

“He’s been battling so hard for us and taking hits,” Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington said. “He’s a warrior though. I know he’ll be back as best he can and when he can, and it was good to see guys really step up and pick each other up.”

Broberg was signed as a restricted free agent this offseason to a two-year, $9.16 million contract, costing St. Louis a 2025 second-round draft pick after Edmonton declined to match the Blues' offer sheet.

Broberg was tied with Jordan Kyrou for the team lead with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 11 games entering play.

“He’s a huge part of our D corps and our team,” Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said. “He plays a lot of minutes, plays against a lot of the top lines, and is just great to have around the room and just a good person. Obviously, it’s tough to see.”