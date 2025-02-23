Ducks beat Bruins 3-2 in overtime for fourth straight win. Goalie Gibson leaves with injury

BOSTON — Leo Carlsson scored with 1:21 left in overtime to give Anaheim a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night and extend the Ducks' winning streak to four straight games.

Trevor Zegras and Frank Vatrano also scored for Anaheim. Ducks goalie John Gibson, a topic of trade talks, stopped 19 shots before leaving after two periods with an unspecified upper-body injury; Lukas Dostal made 10 saves after replacing him.

Anaheim led 2-0 before Elias Lindholm scored on a five-on-three power play after back-to-back tripping penalties — both drawn by David Pastrnak. With goalie Jeremy Swayman pulled for an extra skater, Morgan Geekie tied it 2-2 with 1:11 left in regulation on a slap shot from the left circle.

The on-ice official ruled that Lindholm interfered with the goalie in the seconds before the puck went in, taking the goal off the board; a few fans threw trash onto the ice, drawing a plea from the public address announcer to stop.

But the Bruins then successfully challenged the call, sending the game into overtime.

Swayman stopped 26 shots.

Takeaways

Ducks: Gibson's status will be the question as the Ducks try to get him healthy enough to draw offers before the March 7 trade deadline.

Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (11) celebrates with teammates Jackson LaCombe, center, and Leo Carlsson (91) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Boston. Credit: AP/Mary Schwalm

Bruins: Have lost three in a row and five of their last seven games. Charlie McAvoy remained out with a shoulder injury and infection that he picked up in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Key moment

Bruins captain Brad Marchand received an ovation during a first-period break to acknowledge his contributions to Team Canada’s victory in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday night in the same building.

Key stat

The Ducks didn't let the two-week break cool them off, winning for the seventh time in their last eight games to climb above .500 for the first time in four months.

Up Next

The Ducks visit Detroit on Sunday and Boston hosts Toronto on Tuesday night.