Alex Pietrangelo scores in OT to lift Knights past Bruins, 2-1

LAS VEGAS — Alex Pietrangelo scored 56 seconds into overtime on a 2-on-1 to give the struggling Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 victory Thursday night over a Boston Bruins team still searching for a victory with a game left on a four-game trip.

Jack Eichel also scored for the Knights, and Mark Stone assisted on the winner. Logan Thompson made 32 saves.

Matt Grzelcyk scored for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman made 23 stops.

The Knights had lost seven of nine games before this one. Boston fell by 4-3 scores in a shootout Monday night at Colorado and overtime Tuesday night at Arizona.

Neither team scored through the first two periods, and each had 18 shots on goal.

Vegas finally broke through 7:01 into the third when Eichel, who is from northwest of Boston, scored on a power play off a pass from Jonathan Marchessault. Eichel, with his 19th of the season, ended Vegas' goal drought at 122 minutes, 41 seconds. The Knights were on a 3-for-31 power-play skid, including 0 for 4 in this game, before Eichel's goal.

Boston tied it with 7:42 left on Grzelcyk's blast from the left point that went off the stick of Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez.

Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei left the game with 4:15 left in the third period.

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb played his 700th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At St. Louis on Saturday night.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) scores on Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the overtime of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/John Locher

Golden Knights: Host Calgary on Saturday night.