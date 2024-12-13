Bjorkstrand scores twice for Kraken in 5-1 win over Bruins

SEATTLE — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves as the Seattle Kraken beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Thursday night.

Jaden Schwartz and Vince Dunn also scored for the Kraken. Jared McCann had an empty-net goal and an assist, and Shane Wright added two assists.

Brad Marchand scored on a penalty shot for Boston in the second period.

Seattle jumped to a 2-0 lead early in the first. Bjorkstrand scored on a power play 24 seconds into the game, just eight seconds after David Pastrnak took a double minor for high-sticking. Schwartz backhanded the puck over goalie Joonas Korpisalo about five minutes later.

Dunn batted the puck into Boston’s net early in the third period and the goal stood after a replay review. Seattle made it 4-1 when Wright set up Bjorkstrand for his 11th goal at 9:16.

Bjorkstrand has 14 points in his last 11 games.

Takeaways

Kraken: A total of 10 skaters recorded at least a point for Seattle.

Seattle Kraken players, from left, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, Vince Dunn, and Adam Larsson celebrate after Dunn's goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Jason Redmond

Bruins: Have allowed 13 goals in the first two games of their road trip.

Key moment

A shot by John Beecher slipped underneath Grubauer with 9:32 left in the second period, and Brandon Montour dove into the paint to stop the puck. A review determined the puck did not completely cross the goal line, but Montour was penalized for covering the puck in the crease. Marchand was awarded a penalty shot and scored.

Key stat

The Bruins outshot the Kraken 34-21.

Up next

The Kraken host Tampa Bay on Saturday, when the Bruins continue their five-game trip in Vancouver.