Bruins captain Brad Marchand departs with upper-body injury

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Boston. Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

By The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand left Saturday's game at Pittsburgh in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Marchand departed after a hit by Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph at 5:56. Joseph drove Marchand into the corner and the side of his head struck the boards. No penalty was called, but Mason Lohrei scored at 6:33 to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

Marchand was attended to by a trainer for several minutes before he was helped from the ice.

Later in the period, Joseph took a hit in the corner from Bruins forward Mark Kastelic and left with an upper-body injury.

Marchand has 21 goals and 26 assists in 61 games in his 16th season with the Bruins.

