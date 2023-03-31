Bruins wrap up Presidents' Trophy with win over Blue Jackets

BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored his 53rd goal of the season 41 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins wrapped up the Presidents’ Trophy with their franchise-record 58th victory, 2-1 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night,

Hampus Lindholm sent a pass to Pastrnak for the backhand winner.

The Presidents’ Trophy goes to the NHL regular-season points leader. Boston broke a tie with the 1970-71 team for the franchise victory mark and moved four away from tying the NHL record of 62 set by Detroit in 1995-96 and matched by Tampa Bay in 2018-19.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a tying power-play goal in the second and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves to help the Bruins win for the eighth time in nine games.

Jack Roslovic scored for Columbus and Michael Hutchinson stopped 29 shots. The Blue Jackets have lost six of eight.

Boston tied it when Bertuzzi redirected Pavel Zacha’s pass between Hutchinson’s pads.

Roslovic tipped Liam Foudy’s pass just past Ullmark’s outstretched left skate at 8:08 of the first,

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal with center Jakub Lauko (94) and left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Boston. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

ONE PUNCH

Boston’s Trent Frederic sent Columbus’ Lane Pederson to the ice on the first punch when the pair squared off midway into the second period.

NOTES: Bruins F Jakub Lauko returned to the lineup after missing the last game with an upper-body injury. He also had his first career fight, squaring off against defenseman Billy Sweezey. … Pederson was given a major for high-sticking Bergeron, but it was reduced to a minor following a review. … Roslovic lost his balance and went into the boards at nearly full speed, appearing to hit his head before he got up and skated slowly to the bench. … Columbus killed a double minor for high-sticking by Kirill Marchenko in the second.

UP NEXT

Boston Bruins center Jakub Lauko, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Billy Sweezey, right, exchange blows in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Boston. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

Blue Jackets: Host Florida on Saturday night.

Bruins: At Pittsburgh on Saturday.