Cale Makar out for Canada vs. US at 4 Nations. Thomas Harley has been added to the roster

MONTREAL — Canada is without No. 1 defeneman Cale Makar for its game against the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday night.

Makar, the 2022 Norris Trophy winner and playoff MVP that year when he helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup, was considered a game-time decision after missing practice Friday because of an illness. Jon Cooper stopped short of saying he expected Makar to play.

Thomas Harley of the Dallas Stars was added to the roster to take Makar’s spot in the lineup.

Canada had been down to six healthy defensemen after Shea Theodore was injured Wednesday night against Sweden and ruled out for the rest of the NHL-run international tournament.

The league and NHL Players’ Association agreed to let Canada make a substitution rather than play one defenseman short with an extra forward. Initial rules for the 4 Nations indicated each team was only allowed to add a player if it has fewer than 18 healthy skaters, regardless of position.