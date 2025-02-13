McDavid to Crosby to MacKinnon, Canada's power play opens the 4 Nations Face-Off with a bang

MONTREAL — Canada’s absurdly talented power play did not take long to make a difference at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday night.

With Sweden’s William Nylander in the penalty box for high-sticking, Connor McDavid got the puck to Sidney Crosby, who found Nathan MacKinnon wide open with a no-look pass for the first goal of the tournament just 12 seconds into the power play and 56 seconds into the game. There was almost nothing goaltender Filip Gustavsson to do to stop the shot.

Coach Jon Cooper put all of his top NHL regular-season and playoff MVPs and Stanley Cup champions together with a unit of McDavid, Crosby, MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Sam Reinhart. It was obvious from the first practice Monday that the group had the potential of being special.

“Obviously a ton of talent, a ton of skill,” Crosby said that day. “Having to think and move quickly and that sort of thing — be instinctive but also react to some of the plays that they make. I think that’s fun.”

Makar said he enjoys just watching his teammates work from his spot on the point.

“We got fast players that can move around the zone, but we’ve got to make sure we stay a threat,” Makar said. “For us, it’s cool. Obviously they can all interchange, but it’s a lot of fun watching those guys.”

This is the first time McDavid, Crosby and MacKinnon are on the same Canada team in international play. Cooper, who considers the 1987 Canada Cup the best display of the sport in hockey history, said of his roster, “There’s just weapons all over the ice.”