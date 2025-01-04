Soderblom stops 38 shots as Blackhawks end 5-game skid with 4-2 win over Canadiens

CHICAGO — Arvid Soderblom made 38 saves, Nick Foligno scored twice and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped a five-game slide with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi added his team-leading 13th goal and Patrick Maroon connected for the Blackhawks, who rebounded following a 6-2 loss to St. Louis in the Winter Classic on Tuesday and a stretch of three games when they were outscored 17-5.

Cole Caufield and Emil Heineman scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault blocked 22 shots.

Soderblom was the difference-maker as Montreal outshot Chicago 40-26.

Bertuzzi opened the scoring 3:21 on a tap-in from the side of the net during a 5-on-3 power play. Caufield tied it with 1:36 left in the first when he was left alone at the side of the net and lofted in a shot.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Montreal lost for just the second time in eight games.

Blackhawks: Colton Dach, younger brother of Canadiens forward Kirby Dach, made his NHL debut and logged 11:05 of ice time with five hits. The Dachs — both drafted by Chicago — had never played against each other before in an organized game.

Chicago Blackhawks' Nick Foligno (17) celebrates with goalie Arvid Soderblom (40) after defeating the Montreal Canadiens in an NHL hockey game Jan. 3, 2025, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Paul Beaty

Key moment

Soderblom was sensational in the second, stopping 19 shots and several prime chances.

Key stat

The 24-year-old Caufield, a first-round pick in 2019, reached the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in four seasons.

Up next

The Canadiens conclude a six-game trip on Saturday at Colorado. The Blackhawks host the New York Rangers on Sunday.