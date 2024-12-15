Connor Hellebuyck makes 26 saves in the Jets' 4-2 victory over the Canadiens

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves, Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Saturday night.

Adam Lowry, Gabriel Vilardi and Vlad Namestnikov also scored for NHL-leading Winnipeg. The Jets went 2-1-1 on a four-game homestand to improve to 22-9-1.

Josh Anderson and Lane Hutson scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault stopped 23 shots. The Canadiens dropped to 11-16-3.

Anderson pulled Montreal to 3-2 midway through the third period before Namestnikov sealed it with an empty-netter.

Connor gave the Jets a 3-1 lead when he one-timed a pass from Vilardi on a two-man advantage in the second period.

Takeaways

Jets: Leading 3-1, the Jets killed off a two-men short situation for 30 seconds late in the second period.

Canadiens: Came to life in the third period and had plenty of chances only to be stymied by Hellebuyck, who made some outstanding saves.

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Credit: AP/JOHN WOODS

Key stat

The Jets scored two power-play goals, one with a two-man advantage.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Tuesday night. Montreal hosts Buffalo, and Winnipeg is at San Jose to open a two-game trip.