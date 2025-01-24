Larkin has a goal and an assist in 700th game, Red Wings end slide with 4-2 win over Canadiens

DETROIT — Dylan Larkin had a power-play goal and an assist in his 700th career NHL game and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Andrew Copp scored Detroit's second short-handed goal of the season, while Alex DeBrincat and Jonatan Berggren also scored for the Red Wings. Cam Talbot made 27 saves.

Kirby Dach had a goal and an assist while Kaiden Guhle also scored for the Canadiens.

Brendan Gallagher, playing in his 800th NHL game, assisted on Dach's goal. Christian Dvorak and Patrik Laine each added an assist in the 500th games of their careers.

Sam Montembeault stopped 41 shots.

Detroit forward Patrick Kane missed the game due to an upper-body injury.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Defenseman Lane Hutson's assist and point streaks ended at nine games. Hutson's assist streak tied the NHL record for the longest by a rookie defenseman, set by Shayne Gostisbehere with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015-16.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Jonatan Berggren (48) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Jose Juarez

Red Wings: The Wings' offense woke up after scoring just one goal in three consecutive games. It was fueled by a determined start, as they outshot the Canadiens 17-4 in the first period while taking a 2-0 lead.

Key moment

Larkin scored less than three minutes after Dach's goal cut Detroit's second-period lead to 3-1. Larkin backhanded his own rebound near the goalpost for his team-leading 12th power-play goal this season.

Key stat

Detroit's power-play unit, ranked third in the league, has 19 goals in 14 games since Todd McLellan replaced Derek Lalonde as head coach.

Up Next

The Canadiens begin a three-game homestand against New Jersey on Saturday while the Red Wings play host to Tampa Bay on Saturday.