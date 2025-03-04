Canadiens edge Sabres 4-3 in OT for fifth straight win

MONTREAL — Mike Matheson scored at 1:21 of overtime to lift the surging Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and three assists for the Canadiens who, despite blowing a 3-0 lead, rallied for their fifth consecutive victory.

Cole Caufield — with his team-leading 30th of the season — and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault made 33 saves. The Canadiens beat the Sabres 4-2 in Buffalo on Saturday.

Rasmus Dahlin scored the equalizer with 61 seconds remaining in regulation, while Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo and James Reimer stopped 16 shots. The Sabres lost their third in a row.

The Canadiens (65 points) improved to within a point of a wild-card playoff position. The Sabres, meanwhile, rank last in the Eastern Conference.

The Sabres dominated in the second and third periods, leading to Dahlin’s equalizer, before Matheson’s winner.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Won despite being outshot 36-20, including 27-11 in the second and third.

Montreal Canadiens' Mike Matheson (8) celebrates after his winning goal over the Buffalo Sabres with teammates Jake Evans (71) and Juraj Slafkovsky (20) during NHL overtime hockey game action in Montreal, Monday, March 3, 2025. Credit: AP/Christinne Muschi

Sabres: Hurt themselves with early penalties in a chippy game. They gave up four power plays — and two power-play goals — in the first period to put themselves in a hole.

Key moment

Dahlin, who took three penalties, skated from the blue line to the top of the left circle before beating Montembeault far side to force overtime and earn Buffalo an extra point.

Key stat

Suzuki is on a roll since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break with four goals and eight assists in his last five games — all Montreal wins.

Up next

The Sabres host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The Canadiens begin a four-game road trip Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers.