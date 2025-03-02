Canadiens win season-high 4th in a row in 4-2 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Montreal Canadiens extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 4-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson and Alex Newhook each scored, and Jake Evans added an empty-net goal for Montreal. Jakub Dobes made 23 saves.

Alex Tuch and Jiri Kulich scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves for the Sabres, who have dropped two in a row and three of the last five.

Caufield gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 1:13 of the second, but the Sabres went ahead 2-1 after Tuch and Kulich scored 1:29 apart.

Montreal made it 2-2 when Anderson scored on a 4-on-3 rush and took the lead when Newhook tipped a shot past Luukkonen with 2.6 seconds left in the period.

Evans added an empty-net goal with 1:38 left to seal the win.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Montreal beat the Sabres for the third time and can sweep the season series Monday night and continue their push in the wild-card race.

Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield celebrates his goal with right wing Patrik Laine (92) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. Credit: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Sabres: After winning four straight and six of their past seven, the Sabres have lost two in row and remain last in the Eastern Conference.

Key moment

Newhook’s tip of a Mike Matheson shot with 2.6 seconds left in the second period gave the Canadiens a 3-2 lead.

Key stat

Lane Hutson’s two assists moved him into second place in Canadiens history for most points by a rookie defenseman with 46. Chris Chelios had 64 points in 1984-85 for the top spot.

Up next

The Sabres and Canadiens meet again at Bell Center in Montreal on Monday night.