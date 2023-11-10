Canucks beat Senators 5-2 for 5th straight victory

OTTAWA, Ontario — Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists to take the NHL points lead and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Pettersson has 24 points on seven goals and 17 assists. He has five goals and nine assists during a seven-game points streak.

Ilya Mikheyev scored twice, Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller added goals and Casey DeSmith made 28 saves to help Vancouver improve to 10-2-1.

Drake Batherson and Artem Zub scored for Ottawa, and Anton Forsberg stopped 11 of 16 shots. The Senators, coming off a 6-3 victory in Toronto on Wednesday night, dropped to 5-7-0 with their third loss in four games.

Boeser got Vancouver going early with his 11th goal, scoring 15 seconds into the game. However, it wasn’t called a goal until 48 seconds later when it was reviewed at the first stoppage of play. Filip Hronek assisted to extend his points streak to eight games.

The Canucks made it 2-0 at the three-minute mark of the opening period after an Ottawa giveaway, with Mikheyev beating Forsberg between the pads.

Batherson scored for Ottawa with 1:45 left in the first when he got DeSmith moving, pulled the puck back and beat him high.

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ian Cole, left, congratulates center J.T. Miller (9) on his goal against the Ottawa Senators during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Credit: AP/Sean Kilpatrick

Zub, who returned to Ottawa’s lineup after a seven-game absence because of a concussion, tied it when his point shot was redirected in off Pettersson at 10:52 of the second period.

Miller gave the Canucks the lead with 1:52 left in the second, beating Forsberg off a drop pass from Phillip DiGiuseppe.

Mikheyev scored his second of the night ay 9:23 of the third, tipping in Pettersson's shot from the point. Pettersson fired in a one-timer on the power play with 6:32 left to cap the scoring.

UP NEXT

Ottawa Senators right wing Mathieu Joseph (21) tries to push Vancouver Canucks centre J.T. Miller (9) off the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey match in Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Credit: AP/Sean Kilpatrick

Canucks: At Toronto on Saturday night.

Senators: Host Calgary on Saturday night.