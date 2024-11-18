Steven Stamkos scores twice on power play in the Predators' 5-3 victory over the Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Steven Stamkos scored two power-play goals to help the Nashville Predators beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 on Sunday night.

Nashville improved to 5-10-3, winning for the first time in four games and for only the second time on the road at this season.

Zachary L’Heureux scored his first NHL goal and Roman Josi and Gustav Nyquist — into an empty net — also scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.

Aatu Raty, Elias Pettersson and Kiefer Sherwood scored Vancouver, and former Predator Kevin Lankinen stopped 16 shots. The Canucks dropped to 9-5-3.

The Predators opened the scoring at 5:28 of the first period when L’Heureux collected a loose puck in front of the net and fired it past Lankinen.

Takeaways

Predators: The Predators lost all three regular-season games against Vancouver in 2023-24 before falling in six games in the first round of the playoffs.

Canucks: Surrendered the first goal for the 10th time in the last 11 games. They’re 3-4-3 on home ice and have yet to win back-to-back games at Rogers Arena.

Nashville Predators' Juuso Parssinen (13) gets hit from behind by Vancouver Canucks' Carson Soucy (7) during second period of an NHL hockey match in Vancouver, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. Credit: AP/Christopher Morris

Key moment

After falling behind 2-1 in the second, the Predators re-took the lead with two goals in the span of 2:04. Stamkos scored his first in five games with Nils Hoglander serving a delay-of-game penalty. Josi then buried another 11 seconds after Saros thwarted Sherwood on a breakaway.

Up next

The Predators will wrap up a five-game trip in Seattle on Wednesday night. The Canucks finish off a six-game homestand against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.